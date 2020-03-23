Tiedemann Advisors LLC Acquires 6,198 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $499,497,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 797.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,135,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,530 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 55,772.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,839,000 after purchasing an additional 987,178 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,586,000. Finally, Forward Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 269,266.9% during the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 398,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,047,000 after purchasing an additional 398,515 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.70 on Monday, hitting $99.70. 63,419,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,971,568. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $170.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.97.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

