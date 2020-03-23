Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,632.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 162,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,178,000 after acquiring an additional 153,360 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 34,064 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.91, for a total transaction of $1,399,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $29,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,165 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,615. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,744 shares of company stock worth $67,573,992 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,888,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,008,717. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $195.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $124.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 702.64, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup raised their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.03.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

