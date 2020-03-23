Tiedemann Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,557 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXF. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000.

PXF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.31. 357,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,163. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.36. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.88.

