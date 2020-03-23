Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $11.77 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $11,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,479,874 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.