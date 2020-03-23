Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $17.19 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 811,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 57,547 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $877,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder bought 500,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 25,371,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,820,238. The firm has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $22.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.