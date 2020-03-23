Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $6.36 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,973 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,061,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,172,417. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.21. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

