Tiedemann Advisors LLC Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its position in PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $7,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.9% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 12,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 59,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Guggenheim raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra lifted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on PPL from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

In other news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PPL traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $18.59. 12,813,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,039. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.71. PPL Corp has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Corp will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

