Tiedemann Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 135,060 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Williams Companies by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,861 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, November 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays cut Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence acquired 6,500 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $95,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,398.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,363,083 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,179,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717,572. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.