Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 136,584 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,242 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 136,584 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,960,419 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,639,436,000 after buying an additional 983,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Exelon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,695,740 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $533,210,000 after buying an additional 1,319,205 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,918,732 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $361,015,000 after buying an additional 1,040,938 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,296,745 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $332,658,000 after buying an additional 291,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,256,618 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $330,830,000 after buying an additional 231,048 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.23.

Exelon stock traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,695,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,236,710. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.20 and a 200 day moving average of $45.69.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

