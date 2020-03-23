Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 20,580 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,580 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $13,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 1,047.1% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,318,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,583. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Enbridge had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $9.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

