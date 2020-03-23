Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 2,469 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK traded down $3.62 on Monday, reaching $97.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,780,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,523. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.37. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.00 and a 52-week high of $141.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

