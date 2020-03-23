Tiedemann Advisors LLC Trims Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.95.

Shares of FB stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.10. 29,751,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,569,158. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a market cap of $422.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,403.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,970 shares of company stock worth $17,377,152 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

