TigerCash Achieves Market Cap of $379,098.23 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $379,098.23 and $2.99 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TigerCash has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.24 or 0.02749706 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003774 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 tokens. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

Buying and Selling TigerCash

TigerCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

