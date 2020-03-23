Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.02 Million

Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce $50.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.05 million and the lowest is $44.50 million. Tilray reported sales of $23.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full-year sales of $248.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $261.04 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $419.58 million, with estimates ranging from $372.09 million to $481.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.52 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 191.75% and a negative return on equity of 46.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 202.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Eight Capital cut Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tilray presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.08.

In other news, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $1,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,666,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,534,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $1,805,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $924,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 134.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 92,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 53,008 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $428,000. 10.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. Tilray has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The company has a market cap of $400.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 3.66.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

