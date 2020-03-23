Titan Coin Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Titan Coin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $2,419.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Titan Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, SouthXchange and Novaexchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005067 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000168 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Titan Coin Profile

Titan Coin (TTN) is a coin. It launched on June 21st, 2019. Titan Coin’s total supply is 904,674,110 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject. The official message board for Titan Coin is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

Titan Coin Coin Trading

Titan Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, Novaexchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titan Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Titan Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

