TOP (TOP) Market Cap Tops $4.31 Million

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One TOP token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global and Hotbit. Over the last week, TOP has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $4.31 million and $126,853.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002497 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 577.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.02635995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00189423 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00034281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000178 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TOP Token Profile

TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,593,221,100 tokens. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top.

TOP Token Trading

TOP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

