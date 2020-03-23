Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Analysts expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Toro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.33. Toro reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $767.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.32 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of NYSE TTC traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 774,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,015. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Toro has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $84.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Toro by 8.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Toro by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Toro by 90.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 289.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

