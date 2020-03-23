Total (EPA:FP) Given a €38.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Total (EPA:FP) received a €38.00 ($44.19) price target from Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Total and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Total presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.58 ($54.17).

FP stock traded up €1.50 ($1.74) during trading on Monday, reaching €26.50 ($30.81). The stock had a trading volume of 24,443,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. Total has a 1-year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 1-year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €38.83 and a 200 day moving average price of €45.48.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

