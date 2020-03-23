Total (NYSE:TOT) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Get Total alerts:

Shares of TOT traded up $3.38 on Monday, hitting $28.80. 10,012,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,554. Total has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Total will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 173,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $1,465,801.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 819,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,760,965 and sold 2,152,078 shares valued at $18,533,004.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Total by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Total by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Total by 9.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Total by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Total by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.