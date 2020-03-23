Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Stock Holdings Increased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,426,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415,442 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Total worth $78,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOT. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in Total during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TOT opened at $29.69 on Monday. Total SA has a 1 year low of $22.13 and a 1 year high of $57.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. Total had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $49.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of Total stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 819,356 shares of company stock worth $4,760,965 and have sold 2,152,078 shares worth $18,533,004.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TOT. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Total from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Total in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

