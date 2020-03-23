Traceability Chain Market Capitalization Hits $1.07 Million (TAC)

Traceability Chain (CURRENCY:TAC) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last seven days, Traceability Chain has traded 49% higher against the U.S. dollar. Traceability Chain has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $8,069.00 worth of Traceability Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traceability Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, LBank and BCEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Traceability Chain alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004790 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00036871 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00347041 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00001033 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015901 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001990 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00013275 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004846 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Traceability Chain

Traceability Chain (CRYPTO:TAC) is a token. Traceability Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,795,287 tokens. The official message board for Traceability Chain is blog.tacchain.cn. Traceability Chain’s official Twitter account is @TraceabilityCh1. Traceability Chain’s official website is tacchain.cn.

Traceability Chain Token Trading

Traceability Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, BCEX and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traceability Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traceability Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Traceability Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traceability Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traceability Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.