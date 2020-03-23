Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.52.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.04. 1,433,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,258,039. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.