TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Saya Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Saya Management LP lessened its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,711 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for 13.3% of Saya Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Saya Management LP owned 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $21,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,538,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651 in the last quarter. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TDG. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $591.77.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.53. 1,261,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,623. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $200.06 and a 52-week high of $673.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.82. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

