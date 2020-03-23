TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) is Windacre Partnership LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Windacre Partnership LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 268,600 shares during the quarter. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 17.6% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned 1.12% of TransDigm Group worth $337,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $301.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,623. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $673.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $539.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $554.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $591.77.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director William Dries bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Small bought 244,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 69,584 shares of company stock worth $40,631,651 over the last ninety days. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

