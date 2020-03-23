TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stake Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,026,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,170 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.55% of TransUnion worth $87,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 87,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 74,773 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,982,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 762.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 420,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,121,000 after buying an additional 371,909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.90.

TransUnion stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 43,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,734. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.66. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $54.73 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

In other news, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

