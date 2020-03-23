Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $143.27.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III purchased 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, for a total transaction of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 270,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,075,000 after acquiring an additional 37,733 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $89.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.42. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

