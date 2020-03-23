Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$0.29.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$0.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.18 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.07 and a 52-week high of C$0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

