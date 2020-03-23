Trias (TRY) Price Up 37.8% This Week

Trias (CURRENCY:TRY) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. One Trias token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trias has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $1.58 million worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Trias has traded 37.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02670589 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00187319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00033165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Trias

Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,526,141 tokens. The official message board for Trias is medium.com/@Triaslab. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trias Token Trading

Trias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

