TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Shares Acquired by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of TriCo Bancshares worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TCBK. FMR LLC grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,546,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,924,000 after buying an additional 76,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,384,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,502,000 after purchasing an additional 246,895 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 590,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,009 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 520,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201 shares in the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCBK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $25.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,726. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $790.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.90.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $78.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.33%.

TriCo Bancshares Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

