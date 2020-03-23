Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have trended somewhat negative on Monday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of -1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Trigon Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 27,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,435. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. Trigon Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.22.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

