Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New Price Target at Oppenheimer

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.76.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $22.08. 8,187,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,057,636. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,883,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,583,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,982,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.