Trip.com Group’s (TCOM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Nomura in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $24.80 price target on the stock. Nomura’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,513,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,055,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $1.95. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trip.com Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

