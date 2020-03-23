Trollcoin One Day Volume Reaches $1.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 23rd. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Trollcoin has a market cap of $111,784.52 and $1.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00033172 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00091215 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000718 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,312.26 or 1.00570828 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000801 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000352 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.