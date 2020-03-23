TRON (TRX) Price Hits $0.0109 on Major Exchanges

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. TRON has a total market capitalization of $727.44 million and approximately $1.12 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, WazirX, Rfinex and ChaoEX. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002485 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.48 or 0.02636415 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00188746 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00041816 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00034056 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00101562 BTC.

About TRON

TRON launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

TRON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Coinnest, RightBTC, IDCM, Fatbtc, ChaoEX, Livecoin, Mercatox, Cryptopia, Binance, Exrates, Coinrail, Tokenomy, IDAX, LATOKEN, Bitfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, OEX, Cobinhood, Kucoin, Tidex, Bitbns, Sistemkoin, Kryptono, BitFlip, Trade Satoshi, OTCBTC, Bithumb, BTC-Alpha, Liquid, Rfinex, Ovis, CoinTiger, Gate.io, Huobi, CoinBene, LBank, OpenLedger DEX, OKEx, Neraex, Bibox, CoinFalcon, YoBit, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Braziliex, Bittrex, WazirX, HitBTC, Koinex, Exmo, Zebpay, Upbit, DragonEX, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, Indodax, Stocks.Exchange, Hotbit, Coindeal, DDEX and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

