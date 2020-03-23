Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,113,741 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 4.85% of Tronox worth $78,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tronox by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tronox by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Tronox by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 163,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 21,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

TROX opened at $4.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $689.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 3.41. Tronox Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 7.76% and a negative net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is an increase from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

In related news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 205,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.