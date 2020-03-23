TrueFeedBack Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 23rd. One TrueFeedBack token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market capitalization of $260,586.10 and $18,161.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002456 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 563.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.02625627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00187434 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00034631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Profile

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

