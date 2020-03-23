TrueVett Trading Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (VME)

TrueVett (CURRENCY:VME) traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Over the last week, TrueVett has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueVett token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueVett has a market capitalization of $13,154.84 and approximately $1.00 worth of TrueVett was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00052138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $262.32 or 0.04138379 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00066824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00037847 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00006216 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015681 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00013108 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003625 BTC.

TrueVett Token Profile

VME is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. TrueVett’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. TrueVett’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi. The official website for TrueVett is www.truevett.com. TrueVett’s official message board is medium.com/verime.

TrueVett Token Trading

TrueVett can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueVett directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueVett should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueVett using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

