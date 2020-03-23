TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $429.59 Million

Equities analysts expect TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) to announce sales of $429.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $429.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $430.18 million. TTEC reported sales of $394.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTEC will report full-year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in TTEC by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in TTEC by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in TTEC by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,185,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $30.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.58. TTEC has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.86.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

