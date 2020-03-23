TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,423 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.20% of TTEC worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 702.5% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. 34.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of TTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

TTEC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.14. 14,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.58. TTEC Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $26.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.45.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $461.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.18 million. TTEC had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. TTEC’s payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

