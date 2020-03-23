Tuanche (NYSE:TC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tuanche (NYSE:TC) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Tuanche an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Tuanche alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Tuanche in a research report on Thursday, November 28th.

NYSE:TC traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $1.33. 5,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,389. Tuanche has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03.

Tuanche Company Profile

TuanChe Limited operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group events that attract various consumers, as well as provides integrated marketing solutions to its industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers and enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction, creating a many-to-many environment.

Recommended Story: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tuanche (TC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tuanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuanche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.