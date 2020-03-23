Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Tullow Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut Tullow Oil from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt cut Tullow Oil from an “add” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Investec cut Tullow Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC cut Tullow Oil from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

OTCMKTS TUWLF opened at $0.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. Tullow Oil has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 87 licenses covering 267,649 square kilometers in 17 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

