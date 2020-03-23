Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Turning Point Therapeutics worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPTX. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total value of $252,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 139,000 shares of company stock worth $7,625,345.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPTX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,965. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.04. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -6.57.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

