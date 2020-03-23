Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 166.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,254 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $8,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total value of $666,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,165.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.25, for a total transaction of $18,438,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,963,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $260.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.88 and a 1 year high of $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.10.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research lowered Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

