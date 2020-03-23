Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 266.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,660,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,935,717 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.16% of Uber Technologies worth $79,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.52.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $305,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,641,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,839,044.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total value of $5,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000 in the last ninety days.

Shares of UBER traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.39. The stock had a trading volume of 40,538,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,192,616. The firm has a market cap of $36.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.70. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.