UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 224,635 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,716,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224,635 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $87,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CCEP shares. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.46. The company had a trading volume of 42,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,122. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average is $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola European Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

