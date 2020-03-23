UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 22,893 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.40% of Northern Trust worth $89,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Northern Trust by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Northern Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 962,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after acquiring an additional 26,878 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 266,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,874,000 after acquiring an additional 166,740 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.97. 53,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,454. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,330. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

