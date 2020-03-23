UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 611,752 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,941,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,752 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 2.88% of LiveRamp worth $93,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth $982,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,185,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.60. The stock had a trading volume of 26,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 948,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.64. LiveRamp Holdings has a 52 week low of $23.44 and a 52 week high of $63.23.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 12.55% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The business had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $43,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,497.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens upped their target price on LiveRamp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

