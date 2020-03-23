UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 56,134 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Quest Diagnostics worth $85,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DGX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $45,655.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,015,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,762.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock worth $26,788,598 in the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.34. 412,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.46 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

