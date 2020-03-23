UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 27,300 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,264,643 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.17% of Las Vegas Sands worth $87,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth $77,056,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 725.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $65,109,000 after acquiring an additional 828,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.22. 242,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,296,082. The company has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $33.30 and a twelve month high of $74.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.23.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 96.93%.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.42.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

