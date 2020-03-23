UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 3,427 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.36% of FleetCor Technologies worth $89,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,650,000 after purchasing an additional 70,308 shares in the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,152,000 after buying an additional 178,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded down $12.23 on Monday, hitting $174.80. The company had a trading volume of 294,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,722. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $282.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.24 and a twelve month high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $698.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Dey sold 25,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.47, for a total value of $8,252,134.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at $20,279,934.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $362.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

